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BREAKING NEWS...RECORD NUMBER OF YOUNG JEWS ACCEPTING JESUS AS THE MESSIAH. FIND OUT WHY!!!!
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14 views • March 21, 2019
Ted Vanlandeghem is the Founder of Moaz of Israel Ministries. MAOZ is a Messianic Jewish Ministry based out of Tel Aviv Israel.
(http://www.jpost.com/Diaspora/Study-O...)
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
(http://www.jpost.com/Diaspora/Study-O...)
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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