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Mike and Mark wrap up the week with some hard hitting comments.
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0 view • March 21, 2019
Mike Kerr and Mark Sutherland share hard hitting views from each side of the Pond on what is going on in politics today. It's funny, it's serious and it's always on point. Let us know what you think share a comment or two.
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