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One World Government is Here, Ban on Truth, Dissent, Guns, Swords, Bows begins.
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39 views • March 21, 2019
One World Government is Here, Ban on Truth, Dissent, Guns, Swords, Bows begins.
Why do we kill people who kill people to show that killing people is wrong?
Freedom is Now Banned,
Division of People by Satan to Kill the unarmed is accelerating.
Why do we kill people who kill people to show that killing people is wrong?
Freedom is Now Banned,
Division of People by Satan to Kill the unarmed is accelerating.
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