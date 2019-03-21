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How Non-conformist and Empowered Individuals are Tracked & Targeted
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98 views • March 21, 2019
Those who claim that they are victims of “Gang Stalking” are the targets of this illegal counter-intelligence program (COINTELPRO) run out of the Department of Justice, and simply do not recognize who or what is behind their harassment and destruction of their lives, relationships and livelihoods.
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