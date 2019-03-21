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The Real Mueller Story Is Not Russia Probe; It's Pedogate - War Room Full Show
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591 views • March 21, 2019
Major breaking news is going uncovered as the lose ends of Jeffrey Epstein plea deal are being pulled on and anonymous names are trying to keep them tied. Tommy Sotomayor joins us to talk the war on masculity and how it is destroying the family. Laura Loomer also joins to talk #StopTheBias.
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