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What Happens If Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Does not Get Re-Elected
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32 views • March 21, 2019
Owen Shroyer makes a bold prediction for a future where Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fails to get re-elected after her extremist views fail to appeal to her voter base.
https://www.infowars.com/video-students-say-ocasio-cortez-the-face-of-democrat-party-not-pelosi/
https://www.infowars.com/video-students-say-ocasio-cortez-the-face-of-democrat-party-not-pelosi/
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