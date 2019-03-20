© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet The Woman Who Started #StopTheBias
Follow
0
Share
Report
188 views • March 20, 2019
Big Tech has made is very clear they are a tool of the left and appear excited to censor patriots, christians, and conservatives. Laura Loomer started the hashtag "#StopThe Bias" and she joins Alex via phone to expose the full scope of censorship currently taking place and where this will lead without patriots taking action.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.