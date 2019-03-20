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Big Tech Pushes Internet ID In Wake Of New Zealand Massacre
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156 views • March 20, 2019
Millie Weaver joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how big tech monopolies like Google, Facebook, Apple, and Twitter are pushing for more oversight and regulation across the internet worldwide, suggesting the implementation of a traceable internet ID, like a fingerprint, for all users.
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