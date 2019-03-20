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WHO'S TRYING TO BAMBOOZLE US?
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24 views • March 20, 2019
UNITED AIRLINES REALLY PILES IT ON US
https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/603142553507075/
Flight History of United Airlines ChemFlight UAL2265 https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/ua2265/#1fde2317
For more information watch "PLEASE DON'T BE BAMBOOZLED FOLKS" ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2211184559208551/
Prof. Judson J. Singer Mechanical/Solar Engineer
https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/603142553507075/
Flight History of United Airlines ChemFlight UAL2265 https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/ua2265/#1fde2317
For more information watch "PLEASE DON'T BE BAMBOOZLED FOLKS" ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2211184559208551/
Prof. Judson J. Singer Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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