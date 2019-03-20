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VIDEO: Trump Set To Declare ISIS Defeated In Syria, Learn The Rest Of The Story
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116 views • March 20, 2019
President Trump announced today that ISIS will be "gone by tonight" while holding up a map of current ISIS held territory. Robert Barnes joins Alex to deliver the full story of America's wars.
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