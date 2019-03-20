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EXCLUSIVE: Deep Inside A Leftist Troll Farm
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Millie Weaver investigates meme trends and hoaxes surrounding the infamous YangGang surreptitiously supporting Andrew Yang's 2020 Presidential Campaign. She exposes a link between an emerging "Fashwave" accelerationist ideology found infiltrating the YangGang meme culture as well as the Christchurch Shooter's Manifesto. We watched in live action as trolls targeted various conservative content with coordinated dogpile attacks.
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