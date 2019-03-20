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Constitutional Lawyer: Congressman Nunes Suit Could Bring Down Big Tech
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291 views • March 20, 2019
Rep. Devin Nunes has filed a $250,000,000 lawsuit against Twitter accusing them of "shadow-banning" among other things. Robert Barnes joins Alex to break down the far reaching consequences of this suit.
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