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Sound, Frequency, and Movement Dr Cheryl-Ann Needham
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92 views • March 20, 2019
Today on the show, Ben Cochran host of Patriot Power Hour and co-owner of the Patriot Broadcasting Network joined me for a look at current events. Also Dr Cheryl-Ann Needham joined us for a spirit filled interview. She is a thought leader, international speaker, strategic-prophetic adviser and author of Sound Alignment. A fantastic spirit filled interview!
Awakening Liberty Show Website http://www.awakeninglibertyshow.com/
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Awakening Liberty Show Website http://www.awakeninglibertyshow.com/
Awakening Liberty Store http://www.awakeninglibertystore.com/
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