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Full Show- Your Worst Nightmare: Power of Dark Tech
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26 views • March 20, 2019
It’s a perfect storm: a global debt bubble, unemployment greater then the Great Depression, tribal conflicts engineered by mass migration and concentration of technology in the hands of a few masters to read your mind & change humanity genetically. And the real admission scandal is what the Democrats want to do to the Electoral College and the new House bill to destroy all religious liberty.
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