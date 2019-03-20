© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Donald Trump Calls Kellyanne Conway’s Husband ‘A Total Loser’ | NBC Nightly News
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • March 20, 2019
George Conway has turned into one of the president’s fiercest critics, attacking -- even mocking him -- on a daily basis. He most recently tweeted that President Trump’s “condition is getting worse.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.