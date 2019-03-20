© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sacramento Police Department Changes Protocol Following Arrests of Journalists at Stephon Clark Protest
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • March 20, 2019
Police arrested 84 people including two reporters during a protest in East Sacramento two weeks ago.
CapRadio’s Scott Rodd was one of the journalists arrested. He attended an invite-only meeting with police last week where the department laid out its new policy. Rodd spoke with CapRadio’s Randol White about the arrests and the new changes. Here are highlights from their conversation.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=83134
CapRadio’s Scott Rodd was one of the journalists arrested. He attended an invite-only meeting with police last week where the department laid out its new policy. Rodd spoke with CapRadio’s Randol White about the arrests and the new changes. Here are highlights from their conversation.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=83134
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.