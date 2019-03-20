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Censorship of Vaccine Information
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110 views • March 20, 2019
Recently Congress held mock hearing regarding vaccines. They allowed no opposing testimony. Congressman Adam Schiff sent a letter to tech giants Facebook, Google, and Amazon asking them to censor vaccine-related material. Amazon took The Greater Good off of Amazon Prime. History shows us that when those in power resort to censorship, they probably have something to hide.
References:
https://www.google.com/search?q=adam+...
https://schiff.house.gov/news/press-r...
https://www.nvic.org/injury-compensat...
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp...
https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/fi...
http://vaxtruth.org/2011/08/vaccine-i...
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/IJVV-...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGRjn...
http://www.greatergoodmovie.org
References:
https://www.google.com/search?q=adam+...
https://schiff.house.gov/news/press-r...
https://www.nvic.org/injury-compensat...
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp...
https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/fi...
http://vaxtruth.org/2011/08/vaccine-i...
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/IJVV-...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGRjn...
http://www.greatergoodmovie.org
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