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Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visiting Israel as Benjamin Netanyahu faces scandals
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1 view • March 20, 2019
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel this week as the country gears up for major elections next month. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is running for re-election. He's the first sitting Israeli leader to be indicted on criminal charges. CBS News State Department reporter Christina Ruffini joined CBSN to break down the latest developments.
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