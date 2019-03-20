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Can a progressive Democrat win against Trump in 2020?
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111 views • March 20, 2019
Democratic presidential candidates are voicing support for progressive policies early in the 2020 race, but Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen writes that helps President Trump. Olsen joins CBSN to explain.
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