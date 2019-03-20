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The World Is Nothing More Than An Experiment In Dumb-F*ckery
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21 views • March 20, 2019
Streamed live 20th March 2019
- New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern worked in the office of former PM Helen Clark, then as policy adviser to Tony Blair
- Zero Hedge posting says in Nth Korean Embassy, Madrid there was an attempt to steal documents that might derail talks between Trump and Kim Jong-Un
- Less than a decade ago there was earthquakes in N Zealand after a visit from The World Bank trying to persuade John Key he needed to borrow money.
- John Keyes referred to the man made earthquakes
- New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern worked in the office of former PM Helen Clark, then as policy adviser to Tony Blair
- Zero Hedge posting says in Nth Korean Embassy, Madrid there was an attempt to steal documents that might derail talks between Trump and Kim Jong-Un
- Less than a decade ago there was earthquakes in N Zealand after a visit from The World Bank trying to persuade John Key he needed to borrow money.
- John Keyes referred to the man made earthquakes
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