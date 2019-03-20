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ING becomes the new Fortis: horror in The Netherlands
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943 views • March 20, 2019
In 2008 one of the biggest banks in The Netherlands, Fortis, went bust as a result of mismanagement and criminality on an incredible scale. The bank was complete perverted by pedophiles in it's management and money laundering for human trafficking networks. As the hundreds of billions generated by human trafficking needed a new bank, ING stepped in. Now this bank is on track of meeting the same fate as Fortis.
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