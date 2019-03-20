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MICHAEL SAVAGE - THE SAVAGE NATION RADIO HOUR & SAVAGE UNFILTERED PODCAST 3/19/19
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36 views • March 20, 2019
A re-visit with Mike & his new format radio hour / Podcast combo.
Socialism's Bloody History Hidden By Bernie Sanders & Alexi Half-Cortex
Savage discusses Socialism's history and how it's being hidden by prominent figures on the left like Bernie the Seltzer-Man & AOC Half-Cortex.
Today's Guest is Stella Morabito, senior contributor at The Federalist.
Morabito's essays have also appeared in the Washington Examiner, American Thinker, Public Discourse, Human Life Review, New Oxford Review.
Socialism's Bloody History Hidden By Bernie Sanders & Alexi Half-Cortex
Savage discusses Socialism's history and how it's being hidden by prominent figures on the left like Bernie the Seltzer-Man & AOC Half-Cortex.
Today's Guest is Stella Morabito, senior contributor at The Federalist.
Morabito's essays have also appeared in the Washington Examiner, American Thinker, Public Discourse, Human Life Review, New Oxford Review.
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