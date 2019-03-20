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Sorry J.K. Rowling, But Harry Potter Is Right-Wing
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352 views • March 20, 2019
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is in hot-water once again for her attempts to retroactively force Social Justice concepts into the beloved children's tales. The Harry Potter series was full of right-wing morals.
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