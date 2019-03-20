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“We gotta SAVE OURSELVES!” Coach Cary Kelly
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3 views • March 20, 2019
Health coaching is the new path to obtaining AND maintaining health and wellness. Like a sponsor in recovery the health coach will do the hand holding and gives the extended accountability for one transitioning into changes that support healing rather than sabotaging wellness goals. Health coaches are a compliment to the Functional and Integrative Medicine profession. There ARE things we can do! There is HOPE!
Please do visit: http://www.healthrecoverywithcarykelly.com
Please do visit: http://www.healthrecoverywithcarykelly.com
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