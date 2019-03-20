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Jewish ShapeShifting 101: Rabbi Sharon Brous
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125 views • March 20, 2019
Sharon makes it plain that Jews don't self-identify as white, trying to impose further distance b/t Jews & whites, & then blames whites for slavery while it was Jews who dominated the Transatlantic Slave Trade according the volumes from The Secret Relationship Between Blacks & Jews and had more slaves in the US than whites. See also https://noirg.org/articles/review-judaism-in-the-american-south-after-the-civil-war/
BTW Jews were "chased" by Cossacks b/c of their financial predations (usury).
BTW Jews were "chased" by Cossacks b/c of their financial predations (usury).
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