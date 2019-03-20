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Google Caught Censoring President Trump's 'Stop The Bias' Campaign - War Room Full Show
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283 views • March 20, 2019
As President Trump announces he will be looking into the political bias taking place at social media companies, we display in real time how the censorship is happening. We also discuss the significant of Devin Nunes filing suit for $250 million against Twitter. David Sumrall from stophate.com and Elijah Schaffer from slightlyoffensive.com join us.
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