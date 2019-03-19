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Globalists Push Hate Speech Laws World Wide To Censor Truth
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217 views • March 19, 2019
Big Tech has proven they care more about virtue signaling to the left than standing up for free speech as world wide laws are being pushed to defeat the truth. Samuel from Australia calls in to raise this topic and Alex takes your calls on the future for freedom of speech.
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