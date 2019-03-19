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Contractions Happening NOW! Nathan and Lilly Update #5 LIVE Plus Q&A! | Josh and Christina Peck
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9 views • March 19, 2019
Josh and Christina address the JPD audience live to talk about the most recent developments with Nathan. Also, Christina does this livestream while experiencing contractions every 15 minutes (she is one day past her due date at the time of this recording). Will she go into active labor during this live video? I guess we will find out! :)
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