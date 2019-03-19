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March 19, 2019 - Atmospheric Aerosol Injections Resume In Arizona
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25 views • March 19, 2019
Infrastructure used to conduct the "officially denied" geoengineering programs of the U.S. government are surely capable of recognizing when participating aircraft are being tracked or monitored. When their monitoring is detected, participating aircraft in the monitored vicinity will visibly and rapidly curtail recognizable geoengineering operations, To test, go to https://www.flightradar24.com, scroll to your locale, then click on any individual aircraft that appears to be actively spraying.
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