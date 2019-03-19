© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reporter Infiltrates Leftist Group Staging Racial Attacks
Follow
0
Share
Report
288 views • March 19, 2019
Millie Weaver joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how she and her team infiltrated a leftist group that roams the internet trolling chat and comment boxes by posting phony, contrived racial attacks between online users that happen to be coming from the same exact troll farm.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.