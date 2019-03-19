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10 Most Powerful Shotguns of ALL TIME
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50 views • March 19, 2019
When it comes to sheer power, few weapons can overcome the incredible punch of a shotgun. Designed to fire outstanding lethal force, with the greatest spread possible, these guns range for comically large to compact and efficient. In any case, you can’t deny that ‘bigger is better’ in this category.
We have compiled a list of the 10 biggest, most powerful, and most unique shotguns in existence.
We have compiled a list of the 10 biggest, most powerful, and most unique shotguns in existence.
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