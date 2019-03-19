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10 Most Powerful Sniper Rifles In The World
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314 views • March 19, 2019
Check out the 10 most powerful sniper rifles in the world! This top 10 list of biggest & strongest snipers has some insanely long range and distance on these crazy rifles!
10. CheyTac M200 Intervention
9. LWRCI SABR
8. Accuracy International L115A3 AWM
7. Stealth Recon Scout
6. The L42 Enfield
5. AS50-UK
4. PSG1
3. Dragonov
2. Barrett .50 cal-American
1. McMillan TAC-50
10. CheyTac M200 Intervention
9. LWRCI SABR
8. Accuracy International L115A3 AWM
7. Stealth Recon Scout
6. The L42 Enfield
5. AS50-UK
4. PSG1
3. Dragonov
2. Barrett .50 cal-American
1. McMillan TAC-50
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