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New Yorkers blame Ocasio-Cortez for Amazon pullout: Poll
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8 views • March 19, 2019
Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., on a new poll on New Yorkers' views of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's role in Amazon's decision to pull out of New York City and the high taxes in New York state.
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