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VIDEO: Beto Supports 3rd-Trimester Abortions While His Fans Scream At Female Reporter
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145 views • March 19, 2019
Now that Beto O’Rourke has announced his 2020 presidential bid, he’s already starting campaigning. At his speaking event in Cleveland Ohio, Beto endorsed 3rd-trimester abortions after reporter Millie Weaver ask him what his stance was. She joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break it all down.
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