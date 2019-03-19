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Trump: 'I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be'
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11 views • March 19, 2019
President Trump criticizes Sen. John McCain over the late Senator's vote on health care. Trump said he's very unhappy McCain didn't repeal and replace ObamaCare.
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