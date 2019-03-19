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China is the number one stealer of data in the world: Gen. Jack Keane
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3 views • March 19, 2019
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) on the mounting national security threat from hackers, the U.S. decision to keep some troops in Syria and reports Google's work in China is indirectly helping the Chinese military.
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newsbusinesstechnologychinafox businessfox business networkbartiromomaria bartiromomornings with mariaus militarysyrianational securitytechcyber threatsgen jack keanejack keanemaria bartiromo fox businesschinese hackerscyber securityjack keane foc businessmornings with maria fox businessnational security threat
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