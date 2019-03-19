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The Protected Class
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217 views • March 19, 2019
"In the eyes of America's socialist leaders they, and they alone, are the protected class. It's why Nancy Pelosi can in the morning, say that a border wall is immoral and tell law-abiding Americans that you shouldn't own guns. And then at night, sleep soundly in a home protected by walls and, of course, secret service agents with guns."
—Grant Stinchfield
—Grant Stinchfield
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