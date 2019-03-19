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Full Show- Sweden’s 1st Hijab MP Proves Judge Jeannie Right
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35 views • March 19, 2019
Why the draconian, desperate measures to criminalize the Facebook Massacre” video (but no penalties for Facebook itself)? Then, Judge Jeannine is suspended at FOX while they bring in Donna Brazile, accused of feeding questions to Hillary in town halls, and lawsuits from candidates for $250M and $12B. And, Beto wants to ditch the Constitution and keep the empire as the Democrat Primary looks like a game show — Big Brother.
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