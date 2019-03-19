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Kentucky Governor Welcomes NRA to Bill Signing Ceremony
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4 views • March 19, 2019
National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action Executive Director Chris W. Cox joined Gov. Matt Bevin at a ceremonial bill signing this morning for SB 150, an NRA-backed bill that fully recognizes the constitutional right of law-abiding gun owners to carry a concealed firearm.
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