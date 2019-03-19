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Kamala Harris Clinton
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57 views • March 19, 2019
Kamala Harris is a political sycophant of the highest order. She's like a desperate dude at a bar right after last call... willing to say anything to go home with whoever's still there. The sad thing is she's not even good at it. Even though she's been doing it her entire political career.It's like the right side of her mouth doesn't know what the left side of her mouth is doing.
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