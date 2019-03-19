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The Liability Factor
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19 views • March 19, 2019
All commercial trading entities, if they perpetrate some wrongdoing that causes any loss, harm or injury, must assume full commercial liability for those wrongdoings, whatever they may be. This video explains this concept in detail.
See, also, my You Tube video for related content:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OKaqGvkBIM&list=PL2JwasCOqvQ7e_bGLL2dC0G0MK4FZcXUt
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6765833/Winery-owner-learns-vineyard-ravaged-bushfire-watching-property-explode-TV.html
See, also, my You Tube video for related content:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OKaqGvkBIM&list=PL2JwasCOqvQ7e_bGLL2dC0G0MK4FZcXUt
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6765833/Winery-owner-learns-vineyard-ravaged-bushfire-watching-property-explode-TV.html
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