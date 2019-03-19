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New Zealand: More Sheeple Than People
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108 views • March 19, 2019
As Kiwis eagerly turn in their guns for destruction, David Knight relates his personal observations about the attitude of New Zealanders toward freedom. Have the people of the island paradise been lulled into a false complacency?
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