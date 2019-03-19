© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beto: Constitution & Guns Incompatible with American Empire
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 19, 2019
The Democrat Primary is looking like a goofy game show from the 1960s — or is it more like Big Brother? DeBlasio speaks to a crowd of 6, Beto gets $6M in 24 hrs in spite of his sick teen fantasy of killing kids (he was just a kid but Dems want to let 16 yr olds vote). Beto wants to ditch the Constitution and keep the empire.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.