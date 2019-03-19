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FrankenFoot Theatre Episode 19 - Life Begins At Conception
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41 views • March 19, 2019
I believe that our entire entertainment industry is suffused with #ADRENOCHROME JUNKIES.
ADRENOCHROME is created by torturing a child and ingesting their blood once the child has expired.
I am including all sports stars; politicians; it’s important to take in the idea that this is a multi-pronged attack upon We The People by a parasitical organism.
That parasite is called Hollywood, and it eats your children.
Stop feeding your children to them
ADRENOCHROME is created by torturing a child and ingesting their blood once the child has expired.
I am including all sports stars; politicians; it’s important to take in the idea that this is a multi-pronged attack upon We The People by a parasitical organism.
That parasite is called Hollywood, and it eats your children.
Stop feeding your children to them
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