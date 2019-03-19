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Apple Banned This Broadcast
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183 views • March 19, 2019
A new report about a convicted pedophile from Houston Texas who participated in a "drag queen story hour" with children was censored from YouTube and the channel that posted it was deleted. Alex breaks down how drag queens are being worshiped by the left.
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