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Newsweek Jumps The Shark
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42 views • March 19, 2019
What is in this video that the (((powers that be))) don’t want you scrutinizing?
Could it be that this “attack”, with its accompanying drill, is but yet the latest attempt at a GLOBAL GUN GRAB?
Give up your firearms, America, and you’ll receive a JAR OF LUBE in response.
You know where that goes.
Could it be that this “attack”, with its accompanying drill, is but yet the latest attempt at a GLOBAL GUN GRAB?
Give up your firearms, America, and you’ll receive a JAR OF LUBE in response.
You know where that goes.
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