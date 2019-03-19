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children mind control rings - andrea sadegh - marc gray - december 2016
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68 views • March 19, 2019
Andrea Sadegh in an interview with Marc Gray from Project Camelot TV Network: Trauma based mind Control, SRA, Austria, Germany, Worldwide, (Nazi) human experimentation on toddlers and children, Symptoms of toddlers and children. More on www.traumabasedmindcontrol.com
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