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symptoms of toddlers and children in sra/MK ultra/extreme abuse cases: andrea sadegh - jo lomax - april 2017 - CCN
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33 views • March 19, 2019
presentation: symptoms of toddlers and children in sra/MK ultra/extreme abuse cases.
Andrea has a master’s degree in comparative literature and German, as well a post-graduate in statistics. She is trained as a trainer, coach, counselor and is one of the experts on toddlers and children in MK/SRA/child trafficking programs. She can be found on Facebook as well on www.traumabasedmindcontrol.com and www.andreasadegh.com
Andrea has a master’s degree in comparative literature and German, as well a post-graduate in statistics. She is trained as a trainer, coach, counselor and is one of the experts on toddlers and children in MK/SRA/child trafficking programs. She can be found on Facebook as well on www.traumabasedmindcontrol.com and www.andreasadegh.com
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