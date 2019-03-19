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How the Southern Stars Work on Flat Earth
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890 views • March 19, 2019
Earth is a level motionless plane with the Sun, Moon and stars revolving over and around us just as you experience every day. The North Pole is the magnetic mono-pole center-point with Polaris, the North Pole star situated directly above. Polaris is the only motionless star in the heavens with all the other constellations revolving perfect circles over the Earth every night. The so-called "planets," known to the ancients as "wandering stars," were named...
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