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FrankenFoot Theatre Episode 22 - Not White; Still Right!
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7 views • March 19, 2019
I had a different title in mind, but it wouldn't fit; that actually worked for the best!
Is there ANY DOUBT WHATSOEVER that DISNEY BOUGHT THE FIRST WEEKEND'S TICKETS TO CAPTAIN MARVEL?
I explain as to how Brie Larson's character could have been seeded via the post-credits scenes.
https://rexvmundi.wordpress.com/2015/06/11/we-want-a-real-ms-marvel-25/
Is there ANY DOUBT WHATSOEVER that DISNEY BOUGHT THE FIRST WEEKEND'S TICKETS TO CAPTAIN MARVEL?
I explain as to how Brie Larson's character could have been seeded via the post-credits scenes.
https://rexvmundi.wordpress.com/2015/06/11/we-want-a-real-ms-marvel-25/
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